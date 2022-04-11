Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Kept Their Engagement 'Quiet for a Few Days' Before Telling Fans: Source

Jennifer Lopez announced the "really exciting and special" news Friday night that she and Ben Affleck are engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kept their big engagement news to themselves for a few days before letting the world know.

On Friday, the Marry Me singer/actress revealed that she and Affleck are engaged, sharing the news in her On the JLo newsletter. The message to fans included a clip of Lopez admiring a huge, green stone on her ring finger, and it came after she teased a "major announcement" with a video on social media that same night: "So I have a really exciting and special story to share..." Lopez told her followers.

A source tells PEOPLE that they waited "a few days" before breaking the happy news.

"They got engaged recently. They wanted to keep it quiet for a few days before announcing," the source says.

"Jennifer loves her ring," the insider adds. "Ben makes her incredibly happy. They are not talking about a wedding yet, though."

Lopez recently told PEOPLE what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

The Hustlers actress, 52, shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, 49, shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told PEOPLE. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."