The West Coast outing comes a week after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted spending time together in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands While Out with Friends: 'They Looked Super Happy'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heating up the West Coast.

One week after they were photographed together in Miami, the pair stepped out for dinner together Monday night at Merois on the rooftop of the Pendry West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

According to multiple sources, Affleck and Lopez dined with two other people, including Lopez's manager, record executive Benny Medina.

"They looked super happy and Ben had his arm around her during dinner," a restaurant source tells PEOPLE.

In photos from the outing, the "Jenny from the Block" singer wore a long tan coat as she held hands and shared an embrace with Affleck, resting her head on his shoulder. Meanwhile, the Argo and Good Will Hunting Oscar winner, 48, was pictured in a black leather jacket and black protective face mask.

A source told PEOPLE last week that Affleck had been seen hitting Lopez's go-to gym while visiting her in Miami, where they reportedly put their newly rekindled romance on display.

"They were holding hands, hugging, kissing. They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together," the insider said of the two during their workout sessions. "They are very much into each other and being together."

"Truthfully, they are really nice people," the source added. "No one stands around the gym [Anatomy Miami Beach] saying, 'Don't approach them.' No one bothers them, everyone is respectful. Everyone loves her. All the women are checking her out and her routine because she looks so amazing and is so strong."

Days earlier, photos showed the singer and actor spending time together in the South Florida city. In one photo, Lopez had a big smile on her face while Affleck stood behind her.

The jet-setting pair certainly seem prepared to make a long-distance relationship work, and committed to seeing each other despite living on opposite coasts.

"They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work," a source told PEOPLE last week. "They don't want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship. They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work. Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben."

Lopez and Affleck were first spotted reconnecting outside her L.A. home in late April, following her split from Alex Rodriguez. They later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were spotted driving together on May 8, according to sources.