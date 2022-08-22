Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had Wedding Party in Georgia Because of 'Special Connection There'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love for Georgia runs deep.

After tying the knot last month in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials during a weekend of festivities in Georgia.

The couple's wedding celebration was hosted at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve, where they exchanged vows during a 45-minute ceremony in front of 135 friends and family members.

A source notes that Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, have history with the southern state.

"Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who were first engaged in 2002 and split in 2004. They rekindled their romance in April 2021.

"They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then," the source adds.

Their children were included in the wedding party as part of their celebration. Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The celebration included a traditional southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday. Officiated by Jay Shetty, the main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles.

Guests enjoyed cocktails at the home before being taken via trolleys to dinner in a gorgeous barn. The southern theme continued with gift bags monogrammed with their initials that had treats like chocolates and a candle.

On Sunday, the couple and their guests enjoyed brunch with southern cuisine.

Ahead of the festivities, the couple and their kids were seen during a family outing Thursday in Savannah. Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Courtney Victor, owner of Glow Med Spa in Savannah, told PEOPLE, adding of the bride, "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."