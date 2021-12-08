Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are All Smiles as They Cuddle Up Courtside at Lakers Game
The couple held hands during the game and even got a jumbotron shout-out
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a courtside seat for the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday — and fans of the couple had courtside seats to their sweet romance.
Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, snuggled up while the Boston Celtics ultimately fell to the Lakers, 117-102, at Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The multi-hyphenate star wore a denim jacket with a white t-shirt underneath, paired with matching oversized jeans and heeled black booties. Affleck kept it causal in gray denim and a black hooded sweatshirt.
The couple, who held hands during the game, even got a shout-out on the arena's jumbotron. "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being the cutest couple," one fan wrote on Twitter with a video of the two on the big screen.
In July, Lopez and Affleck made their rekindled romance Instagram official with a photo of themselves sharing a passionate kiss. Their reconnection came after Lopez ended her two-year engagement to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez in March.
Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002. They got engaged that November before eventually postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.
Lopez later married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 13. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, and the former couple shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.
In July a source told PEOPLE that Affleck and Lopez are "madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives."
Another source added at the time, "Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn't meant to be then and feels like they've been given a second chance."