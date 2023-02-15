Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy First Valentine's Dinner as Married Couple in Santa Monica

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday

By
Published on February 15, 2023 08:16 AM
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head to Giorgio Baldi for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica .

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got romantic on their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.

On Tuesday, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and her husband of six months enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, which is also a favorite of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

Dressed in a belted, two-toned frock teamed with strappy metallic heels and a slicked-back high pony, Lopez held hands with Affleck as he helped her out of their car wearing a midnight blue three-piece suit.

The dinner date came after Lopez revealed that she and the Air actor, 50, marked their first Valentine's Day by getting complementary tattoos.

A set of photos shared by Lopez features the Shotgun Wedding actress showing off her new tattoo — an infinity sign that appears to have the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive. An arrow also goes through the middle of the symbol, which sits above Lopez's ribcage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. TPG / BACKGRID

Lopez also posted a snap of Affleck's new ink. The Oscar winner's tattoo has two arrows crossing one another. The letter "J" is seen above the crossed arrows while the letter "B" is below.

"Happy Valentine's Day my love," she captioned the carousel of photos, after writing "commitment," with an infinity emoji. She added "CommitmentIsSexy #ThisisUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow' in a nod to the past and present couple photos, including one in which she and Affleck appeared to recreate an iconic scene from her 2002 "Jenny from the Block" music video.

Lopez and Affleck walked down the aisle at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas just before midnight on July 16, months after revealing their engagement in April.

Last month, Lopez confessed that she and Affleck almost went another route.

"We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone's going to be there and it was so stressful," Lopez said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting her new movie Shotgun Wedding.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy First Valentine's Dinner as Married Couple in Santa Monica
Jennifer Lopez Instagram

"A month before, and I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married," she joked of her first engagement to the actor in 2002.

"I heard that, I read that," Kimmel joked about the couple's split just days before their September 2003 nuptials.

"It kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD and so I was like, 'Is this happening?' " said Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. On The JLo

"We were so happy, and of course, it was happening, but I just felt like the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says, 'F--- it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.' "

"I was just like, 'This is crazy, what are we doing?' " added Lopez, who went on to reveal that Affleck handled everything and reassured her he was "going to have everything set up."

"So then you get on a Spirit Airlines flight," Kimmel quipped, causing Lopez to chuckle.

"It was the best day of our lives," Lopez replied about her July wedding to the Oscar winner.

Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine's Day my love 🤍 #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow
