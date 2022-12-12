Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making time for each other — and for coffee!

On Friday, the newlyweds stopped for a Starbucks in Santa Monica, where they were seen embracing one another along the sidewalk, Frappuccino in hand.

It was a switch from Affleck's usual coffee run at Dunkin', a brand the Massachusetts-raised actor, 50, has been loyal to for decades.

For the casual outing, he sported a flannel plaid button-down and dark pants paired with Nikes, while Lopez, 53, wore a chunky Valentino sweater, loose black pants and platform sneakers. Her hair was pulled back in a simple ponytail.

The couple has seemingly been laying low this holiday season, choosing family time over red carpets.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted out shopping for Christmas trees alongside their kids — Lopez's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner (Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10).

And back in November, Lopez posted a Thanksgiving slideshow to Instagram, which included a photo of her son Max lying on Affleck's shoulders during what appeared to be a car ride.

"This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," wrote Lopez along the gallery of pictures, which also included shots of J.Lo cooking up some seasonal cookies and showing off her winter attire: knit beanies, big coats, and some turtleneck action.

That weekend was also when Lopez announced her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now — a follow-up, 20-years in the making, to the Affleck-inspired This Is Me...Then.

"We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever," Lopez told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 of the upcoming LP.

Lopez and Affleck famously rekindled their relationship in 2021, and wed this year — first in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July and then, in August, in a larger celebration in front of 135 friends and family at the Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve.

"The whole message of the album [This Is Me...Then] is, 'This love exists. This is a real love.' Now, I think what the message of [This Is Me...Now] is — if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don't," Lopez said. "True love does exist and some things do last forever and that's real. I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability."

She went on to explain that she went through a "painful" journey after her split from Affleck in 2004, and "wouldn't even perform" the songs on This Is Me...Then, which was dedicated to her fiancé at the time.

"It was so painful after we broke up," Lopez recalled. "Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."