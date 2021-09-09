Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked glam as they boarded a private boat taxi in Venice

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Arrive in Venice Ahead of Affleck's The Last Duel Premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have arrived at the Venice Film Festival in style!

The couple arrived together at the annual event in Italy on Thursday ahead of Friday's premiere for Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, which Affleck wrote with good friend Matt Damon. They both also star in the period drama alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

The couple looked as glam as ever aboard a private boat taxi with both donning sunglasses while peering out of the vessel. The pair were also seen boarding the boat with masks on. Affleck rocked an all-black ensemble, while Lopez wore white.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, made their relationship Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday where she posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss on Instagram while aboard a yacht.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The couple has been growing closer since they rekindled their romance in April. A source told PEOPLE recently they "are in it for the long run" after the two brought their respective children to the Magic Castle in L.A.

"It's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," the source added.

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel. Meanwhile Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other," the source added. "They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."

Lopez was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, 46, while Affleck dated Ana de Armas, 33. They originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.