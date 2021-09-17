"They seem ready for it," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple's busy fall ahead

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'All About Work for the Next Few Months' After Whirlwind Summer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are "ready" for their busy fall ahead, a source tells PEOPLE.

The stars, who reignited their early aughts romance in April and have shared a whirlwind summer together, both have upcoming film projects that they'll be focusing on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Affleck, 49, is going to Texas later this month for his new movie, Hypnotic, while Lopez, 52, will soon begin filming The Mother, her first project that is part of the multi-year production deal she signed with Netflix and announced in June.

"They are very grateful for their fun summer," the source says. "It's all about work for the next few months. Ben will head to Texas next week. Jennifer starts filming in Canada in October."

"They seem ready for it," the insider adds.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Affleck and Lopez hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10, marking their first red carpet appearance as a couple since getting back together. Just a few days later, they continued to dazzle at Monday night's Met Gala in New York City.

Amid their string of high-profile outings, a film source said the duo were enjoying their day-to-day lives and looking forward to their various work-related commitments this fall.

"They are living in the moment and enjoying each other's company," the source said. "They really enjoy each other. They are like two kids in love!"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

The couple works hard to coordinate their busy schedules "to try and be there for each other as much as possible," added a Lopez source. "The past couple of weeks have been intense but they both seem very energetic and focused."

"They are a great team," the Lopez source said. "They are figuring out their future together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as "Bennifer" during their years together, even costarring in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding date before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.