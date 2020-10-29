Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer Team Up for Rom-Com About a Destination Wedding Gone Wrong

Jennifer Lopez's new rom-com has a dangerous twist.

The actress and singer will be starring and producing an upcoming movie opposite Armie Hammer all about a destination wedding gone wrong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shotgun Wedding will star Lopez as Darcy and Hammer as Tom, a couple bringing their families together for a destination wedding. The dream wedding starts stars to fall apart when the couple get cold feet once they arrive at the location. The pair are soo forced to come together to rescue their families from a dangerous hostage situation.

Joining Lopez and Reynolds as producers are Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, two of Lopez's longtime partners, with Jason Moore directing.

"Jennifer and Armie’s irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action comedy," Lionsgate's president of production Erin Westerman said in a press release. "They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can’t take your eyes off them."

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Launching Her Own Makeup and Skincare Brand, JLo Beauty — Here's What We Know

This marks another return for Lopez to the rom-com genre after choosing more dramatic roles in the last decade. Lopez revisited the genre in 2018's Second Act and later filmed the upcoming Marry Me, also starring Latin superstar Maluma.

She most recently starred in Hustlers to rave reviews, earning several nominations at shows like the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.