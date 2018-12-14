Jennifer Lopez Admits She's Hooked Up in Her Trailer on Movie Sets Before

Jennifer Lopez takes drinking games seriously.

The actress and singer, 49, stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday alongside longtime friend Leah Remini, 48, to promote their new movie Second Act, and things got a little interesting. Cohen, who is known for having his celebrity guests play games that reveal secrets from their private lives, had the two play a Hollywood version of the game of “Never Have I Ever.”

The rules were simple — Lopez and Remini had to take a sip of their drink every time they or someone they knew had done whatever scenario Cohen was describing. And Lopez was totally game.

First up: “Never have I ever hooked up in my trailer,” Cohen said.

“Okay pass, never have,” Remini answered as Lopez silently grabbed her drink and took a sip. After Remini noticed and acted surprised, Lopez had a very simple response.

“I’ve done 40-something movies, I live in the trailer!” Lopez explained, which prompted Remini to support her.

“You gotta do it, you gotta get it in when you can,” her loyal friend said.

Lopez also confessed to writing lines on her hands, catching singers badly lip-syncing at award shows and lying to her friends when their movies are bad.

But while Remini mostly just sat back during the game, both women took large sips when Cohen asked if they have ever seen a director get so upset they storm off set.

Second Act, also starring Milo Ventimiglia, is in theaters Dec. 21.