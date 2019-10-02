Anaconda Reunion! Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Cuddle Up While Filming New Romantic Comedy

There is no stopping Jennifer Lopez!

With a wedding to plan and a Super Bowl halftime show performance to prep for, the Hustlers actress, 50, is already working on her next project: Marry Me, a romantic comedy in which she stars opposite actor Owen Wilson.

Lopez and Wilson were spotted filming scenes for the movie on Tuesday in Coney Island, New York.

She and the Wonder actor, 50, appeared very close on set as they laughed and walked hand in hand.

For the scene, Lopez wore a full-length, suede, beige coat over a white tank and loose-fitting brown pants. She paired the look with brown and white Fendi logo sneakers, a striped velour paper boy cap, and of course, her bedazzled tumbler to stay hydrated between scenes.

Wilsons character kept things casual in dark jeans and a thin-striped grey and black long sleeve shirt.

Marry Me brings Lopez and Wilson back together for the first time since the two starred in the 1997 horror movie, Anaconda.

According to IMBD, the film follows a pop star who learned that her rock-star fiancé jilted her moments before their Madison Square Garden-wedding. On a whim, she marries a random guy in the crowd instead.

Also set to be featured in the film are Sarah Silverman, Maluma and Game of Thrones actor, John Bradley.

Wilson’s last time on the big screen was his role in the comedy Father Figures with Ed Helms in 2017.

The “On The Floor” singer, on the other hand, has made several headlines lately for her role in Hustlers — which has already earned her Oscar buzz — as well as her announcement to co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 with Shakira.

“It’s been a dream of hers ever since she watched Diana Ross soar,” Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, told PEOPLE exclusively of the news — referencing Ross’ iconic 1996 Super Bowl performance, which she ended by exiting the Tempe, Arizona, arena in a helicopter.

“I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen,” Rodriguez, 44, continued. “She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”

Both Lopez and Shakira shared joint posts on social media announcing their performance, which will take place in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

“Going to set the world on fire,” Lopez promised, on Instagram.