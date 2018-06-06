All About Jennifer Lawrence's New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney — Including His Link to Lena Dunham!

Jennifer Lawrence has another artistically inclined man in her life — New York City gallery director Cooke Maroney.

After splitting from her mother! director Darren Aronofsky in November, sources tell PEOPLE Lawrence, 27, and Cooke have been seen out “several times” around New York in the last few weeks and were spotted showing “PDA.”

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients like Lena Dunham’s artist father Carroll. The two reportedly met through one of Lawrence’s close friends, according to Page Six TV, the outlet first to report the news.

The 33-year-old is reportedly a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is home to a number of prominent artists, and has featured work by the critically renowned Carroll Dunham, father of the Girls star.

Gladstone also plays home to artists like Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor and Matthew Barney, who was previously married to singer Bjork.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Maroney previously worked at the acclaimed Gagosian Gallery, which exhibits famous contemporary art and has locations in numerous cities including Rome, London and Hong Kong.

The curator is often seen at “high-end art openings” around N.Y.C., sources told Page Six TV.

Lawrence had been single since splitting with Aronofsky, whom she dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016.

Lawrence recently reunited with her ex to present him an award at the BAM Gala in Booklyn last month, where she called him her “very good friend.”

After admitting she still loves Aronofsky in February, Lawrence explained on WTF with Marc Maron that she’s on good terms with all her former beaus.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”