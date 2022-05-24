"Pretty much any time it was a number two — it was you!" Jennifer Lawrence joked while appearing on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Lawrence Used to Pretend to Be Interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres While on the Toilet

Jennifer Lawrence has made quite the candid confession.

During Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress, 31, admitted to the talk show host that as a teenager, she used to pretend to be interviewed by DeGeneres while on the toilet.

The conversation began when DeGeneres, 64, called Lawrence from the set of her daytime show. After congratulating the star on the recent birth of her first baby, the comedian mused with the Hunger Games actress about how she used to live in the home that Lawrence is currently residing in.

DeGeneres recalled Lawrence telling her how she used to create mock interview scenarios with DeGeneres in her pre-fame days — while using the bathroom! The host then asked Lawrence if she also imagined talking to other popular talk show hosts as well.

"Oprah [Winfrey], obviously. A little bit of [David] Letterman," Lawrence admitted, before adding: "But I was really into your show. So pretty much any time it was a number two — it was you!"

Jennifer Lawrence; Ellen DeGeneres Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; Andrew Chin/Getty Images

As DeGeneres exclaimed "Wow!" and let out a laugh, she playfully told Lawrence, "I am honored."

"That is amazing," she continued, before Lawrence chimed in, stating, "I'm honored! I mean, look at me now."

Continuing their conversation, Lawrence then joked that she "manifested hard on [the toilet]," saying, "Maybe that's the lesson."

"Take your time, don't rush it," she added, as DeGeneres noted, "And don't think you're just on the toilet for one reason. You can manifest anything when you're there."

DeGeneres also asked Lawrence exactly what age she was when she was imagining being interviewed by her on her long-running eponymous talk show — which is scheduled to end this year.

"Your show started, I think, when I was 13. So I would say, like, 13 to 17," Lawrence revealed. "[I spent] my formative years on the toilet."

When DeGeneres next asked the star exactly what kind of questions she imagined being asked, Lawrence candidly admitted that they centered around her looks.

"Probably just like, 'How did you get so pretty? You're the prettiest person I've ever seen,' " Lawrence said. "And I'd be like, 'Oh, Ellen. Stop! Oh my God. I'm definitely not the prettiest person you've ever seen.' "