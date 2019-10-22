Jennifer Lawrence's Celebrity Wedding Guests: Who Attended & How They Know the Couple

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, inviting their A-list friends to Rhode Island for the occasion. The Oscar-winning bride and her art dealer groom held a wedding reception for their 150 guests at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island that was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. (And if the setting alone didn’t wow you, the food menu definitely will.)

Among the guests were Emma Stone, Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Benji and Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller and Ashley Olsen. But it’s not enough to know who was at the wedding, we wanted to know which side they were sitting on: Team Bride or Team Groom. Were they close friends or plus ones? Here’s everything you need to know about the stars who attended the nuptials.

Emma Stone

The Academy Award-winning pals, who once skipped the Golden Globe Awards afterparties to hang out together, reunited for J. Law’s wedding in Rhode Island. Fun fact: The pair are such good pals because of their mutual co-star, Woody Harrelson. Lawrence once said of her pal’s talent, “If I wasn’t her biggest fan, I would’ve Tonya Harding’d her in the kneecaps.”

Stone told Vanity Fair of Lawrence, “We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors. I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”

Adele

Adele and Lawrence met at the 2013 Academy Awards and have been close ever since. Lawrence even wrote Adele’s entry in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue in 2016. She gushed about her pal, saying, “[Adele]’s an extremely private person, so I will do my best to honor her privacy. But we all see her success. Her undeniable talent and beauty. But what you don’t see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son’s Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she’s also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. B—-.”

The pair have been known to add Emma Stone into the mix for a girl’s night out, though Stone wasn’t present most recently when they hit up N.Y.C. gay bar Pieces and cuddled like this…

And then play-fought when Adele lost a game of Musical Shots.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Their IRLM friendship started when Lawrence’s pals managed to convince Kris Jenner to surprise the actress on her birthday. Jenner said of the surprise, “When I walked out with this cake she was so excited and so excited to see me, and then we had this little texting friendship from then on. It was fun. She’s such a great girl.”

Lawrence has a well-documented obsession with not only reality television, but with the Kardashians, and so a friendship blossomed. Lawrence even went over to Jenner’s home for dinner and managed to get the momager drunk (much to the chagrin of Kim Kardashian West). And we are sure Lawrence approved of Jenner’s appropriately dramatic wedding-guest gown.

Lawrence also gifted Jenner a Porsche for Christmas…a miniature Porsche, that is!

Amy Schumer

It makes sense that A. Schu would be there for J. Law’s wedding—Lawrence was there for Schumer’s nuptials to Chris Fischer in February 2018.

Lawrence made the first move towards friendship with Schumer, telling The New York Times, “I emailed her after I saw Trainwreck and said, ‘I don’t know where to get started. I guess I should just say it: I’m in love with you. We started emailing, and then emailing turned to texting.” The fast friends have said that they were writing a screenplay together.

And now the pair are constantly texting–even though Lawrence has had to make some adjustments since Schumer became a mom! Judging from the video above of the pair dancing onstage at a Billy Joel concert in 2015, we can only imagine that they were tearing up the dance floor at Lawrence’s wedding. (True to form, Schumer had jokes about her attendance at the Maroney nuptials.)

David O. Russell

David O. Russell was there to support Lawrence, who starred in Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, and American Hustle—all of which he directed.

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Diaz attended wih her husband, Benji Madden. It looks like the actress and Lawrence met through Adele. All three of them took part in the 2018 Women’s March, as evidenced by a photo posted by the “Hello” singer, who captioned the snap, “I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day.” Too soon to ask for another Charlie’s Angels reboot?

Nicole Richie & Joel Madden

We are not sure what Richie’s connection to Lawrence is, but one can assume that the two ladies met because Cameron Diaz is married to Benji Madden, brother to Richie’s husband, Joel. Either that or Lawrence kindly granted Diaz a plus-three!

Sienna Miller & Lucas Zwirner

Lawrence’s groom Cooke Maroney is an art dealer, which means that Sienna Miller’s invite may have come as a result of her relationship with Lucas Zwirner. Zwirner is the son of famous gallery owner David Zwirner. Miller made a memorable entrance in a red off-the-shoulder Johanna Ortiz gown.

Ashley Olson & Louis Eisner

Olsen was also in attendance (wearing a superglam tulle gown) with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. Eisner is an artist, which could mean that Olsen was his plus one, and that they sat on the groom’s side for the ceremony!

