Jennifer Lawrence Wants Her Wedding to Be a 'Blowout Party': 'She's Really Excited,' Says Source

Jennifer Lawrence is in party planning mode for her upcoming wedding to New York City gallery director Cooke Maroney.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the Oscar winner, 28, and her fiancé, 34, will tie the knot this fall with an extravagant celebration.

“She wants it to be a blowout party and for everyone to just have a ton of fun,” the insider says. “She’s really excited about the wedding and can’t wait to be married.”

But Lawrence has hardly been a bridezilla. Speaking with Catt Salder on an episode of her Naked podcast that dropped last week, the actress revealed how easy it was for her to choose a dress and a venue.

“I’m like too lazy to be neurotic,” Lawrence told Sadler, 44. “I saw a dress I liked I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.’”

And the source thinks Lawrence and Maroney are a perfect match.

“They’re a super fun couple,” the insider continues. “Cooke doesn’t care that she’s famous, and she loves that he brings normalcy to her life.”

Maroney and Lawrence got engaged in February when the Dark Phoenix star was spotted wearing an engagement ring during a night out in New York City. The couple has been linked since last June and has been spotted out on numerous dates in the last year.