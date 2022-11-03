Jennifer Lawrence Says She and Her 'Hunger Games' Costars Used to 'Get Stoned' After Premieres

"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" the Causeway actress joked in an interview with The New York Times

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

Published on November 3, 2022 11:42 AM
Actor Liam Hemsworth, actress Jennifer Lawrence and actor Josh Hutcherson attend the "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" panel during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 9, 2015 in San Diego, California.
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson in 2015. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence once had a specific way she preferred to unwind after the hubbub of in-person Hunger Games premieres and press events.

"The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," the Causeway actress, 32, said in a recent profile with The New York Times, referring to herself and her two main costars in the franchise, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, per the outlet.

She added with a laugh, "My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!"

While reflecting on the crowded events, Lawrence said the four Hunger Games films, which premiered in 2012 and took their final bow in 2015, were "fantastic."

"The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me," she shared.

Jennifer Lawrence The Hunger Games
Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games franchise. Murray Close/Color Force/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Academy Award winner also said that hearing news about the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, made her "feel old as mold."

"I remember being 21 and thinking, 'My God, one day they'll redo and remake them. But I'll be so old by then! I'll be dead!' " Lawrence told the outlet.

Her latter comments come after, in September, she gave some advice to the cast of the prequel, which includes Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the lead roles.

"You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything," Lawrence told reporters with a smile at the Toronto International Film Festival.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence and the Cast of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 Say Goodbye to the Popular Franchise

In her interview with the Times, Lawrence — who tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in October 2019, before the couple welcomed son Cy this past February — said that "now, full circle, I'm kind of getting the life that I imagined."

She also joked she isn't "scared of 13-year-olds anymore," as "they have no idea who I am."

"I can tell things are different by my interactions in the real world, just by the way that I can move about life," she said.

Lawrence added, "There's an occasional article about me walking out in Ugg boots, but other than that, the interest has lessened, God bless it."

