Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis Lead Lineup for 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

Eighteen Gala program titles and 45 Special Presentations will be screened at the festival, set for Sept. 8-18

Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Anna Kendrick and more headline a marquee lineup at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

The 47th edition of the festival returns live Sept. 8-18 after a two-year pandemic-related disruption and will feature 18 Gala program titles and 45 Special Presentations.

"We're excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films," said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, in a statement. "With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto."

Kendrick, 36, stars in Alice, Darling, director Mary Nighy's psychological thriller about an abusive relationship. In the film, the actress "becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends," according to IMDb.

A Jazzman's Blues, from director Perry, 52, is set in the 1940s deep South, with actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer playing star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for decades of secrets and lies being uncovered.

"I wrote it in 1995. It was the first screenplay I ever wrote," Perry tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The two characters are just trying to find their own way in the world. Initially, I wanted to play the lead role of Bayou, but that was 1995 — I aged out."

TIFF previously announced the selection of The Woman King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis.

THE WOMAN KING - Viola Davis Credit: Sony Pictures

The How To Get Away with Murder actress, 56, stars alongside Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega in the historical action drama, a "remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen," an official synopsis reads.

Other films screening at the festival include Jennifer Lawrence in the military drama Causeway, "an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans," according to Apple. Directed by Lila Neugebauer it also stars Emmy and Tony Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry.

Peter Farrelly's The Greatest Beer Run Ever stars Zac Efron, Bill Murray and Russell Crowe in a story about a man's quest to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army while they serve in Vietnam, per IMDb.

Director Hubert Davis's documentary Black Ice, about Black hockey players and produced by Drake, is also among the scheduled premieres.

A full lineup can be found on the TIFF website.