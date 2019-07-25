Jennifer Lawrence Heads to the Mob in True Crime Movie from Oscar-Winning Director

Image zoom

Jennifer Lawrence is joining the mob!

The Oscar winner, 28, is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning Teresa Carpenter’s novel Mob Girl, Variety reports. Lawrence will also co-produce the true crime story, which follows the life of a mob wife, Arlyne Brickman, who eventually becomes a police informant. The film will be directed by Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty).

Raised amongst racketeers on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Brickman becomes attracted to the mob lifestyle before getting romantically involved with “wiseguys” and ultimately turning informant against the Columbo crime family.

“Seeing this story from a woman’s point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story,” Makeready Founder and CEO Brad Weston said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“We could not imagine a more perfect team of stellar filmmakers, with Jennifer starring in a tour de force role and Paolo at the helm, to bring Arlyne’s strength and unique perspective to life on screen.”

Lawrence and Polsky, who work together under their production company Excellent Cadaver, are currently working on “Untitled Soldier Film,” which is still in production.

Carpenter’s Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld was released back in 1991. No release date has been announced yet for Lawrence’s film adaptation.