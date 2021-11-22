“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat,” Lawrence said of surviving an emergency plane landing in 2017

Jennifer Lawrence Thought 'We Were All Just Going to Die' During Scary Emergency Plane Landing in 2017

Jennifer Lawrence feared for her life during a terrifying plane ride in 2017.

In Vanity Fair's latest cover story, the Oscar-winning actress recalls taking a private plane from her native Kentucky bound for New York City in the summer of 2017 when the plane had to make an emergency landing in Buffalo.

"My skeleton was all that was left in the seat," Lawrence told Vanity Fair.

One of the plane's two engines had failed, so the emergency landing had to be made with just one, according to VF.

"We were all just going to die," recounted Lawrence. "I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, 'I've had a great life, I'm sorry.'"

She continued, "I just felt guilty. Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, Pippi [her dog] was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here's this little thing who didn't ask to be a part of any of this."

Lawrence, 31, said when she saw the runway below with ambulances and fire trucks waiting, she "started praying."

"Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy," she said. "But I thought, Oh my God, maybe we'll survive this? I'll be a burn victim, this will be painful but maybe we'll live."

She joked, "'Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don't let me go bald.'"

Lawrence soon stars in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The actress is also expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, although she told VF she wasn't open to discussing her baby with the press.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she explained.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.

The Silver Linings Playlist star did open up about stepping back from the spotlight, saying, "I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she explained to the outlet. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right."

"If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'" she continued, then noting, "… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."