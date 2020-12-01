Jennifer Lawrence Is 'Grateful for the Widespread Support' After Family's Farm Burns Down

The Oscar winner's family farm in Kentucky, which served as a summer camp, burned down on Friday night

Jennifer Lawrence is expressing her heartfelt thanks to those in Louisville, Kentucky after her family's farm burned down.

"I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho," the actress, 30, said in a statement obtained exclusively by PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner's family farm runs a summer camp operated by her brother Blaine Lawrence.

"Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe," she continued. "I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise.

"I’m grateful to Camp Hi Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this. And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer."

On Saturday, Camp Hi Ho shared a statement on Facebook announcing the tragic news after the fire broke out late Friday night.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls," the statement read.

"Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us," the statement continued.

"God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead," the statement concluded. "We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."

According to WLKY News, firefighters with the Simpsonville Fire Department got a call at around 9 p.m. local time in regards to the fire. They had assistance from the Shelby County and South Oldham fire departments, though it still took over an hour to put out the flames. Nearly 30 firefighters and half a dozen trucks were needed.

"One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts," Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told WLKY.

The Simpsonville Fire and Rescue and the Kentucky State Fire Marshall are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

TMZ obtained an email sent from Blaine Lawrence, who owns and directs Camp Hi Ho, sent to parents of past campers.

In the email, Blaine reportedly detailed the damage, explaining that the barn lost in the fire housed his office space, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.