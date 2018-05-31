Jennifer Lawrence Supports Ex and 'Very Good Friend' Darren Aronofsky at N.Y.C. Event

Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky are amicable exes.

The former couple split in the fall after over a year of dating, but they were all smiles posing together at the BAM Gala in New York City on Wednesday.

The reunion didn’t stop there: according to E! News, the 27-year-old actress introduced Aronofsky, an honoree of the night.

“I am thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky,” she said.

Lawrence wore white for the event, pairing a dress with a structured bodice that fell below her knees with a pair of strappy silver heels and clutch. She wore her blonde locks in loose waves. Meanwhile, Aronofsky kept things simple in a navy suit with a black button-up and matching tie.

Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence Cindy Ord/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence Cindy Ord/Getty

Lawrence and Aronofsky made their public debut for the Venice Film Festival photocall of their film mother! The pair began dating in September 2016 shortly after the movie’s production and their relationship blossomed despite their 22-year age difference.

She first talked about their romance after a year of staying mum in an interview with Vogue. Lawrence previously shared that she was immediately drawn to the director after meeting on the set of the film.

“We had energy,” she said. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me. I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After admitting she still loves Aronofsky in February, Lawrence explained on WTF with Marc Maron that she’s on good terms with all her former beaus.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”

She continued, “Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”