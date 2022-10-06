Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Struggling Military Veteran in Emotional First Trailer for 'Causeway'

Jennifer Lawrence stars in a personal new movie.

On Thursday, Apple Original Films and A24 debuted the first trailer for Causeway. Serving in Afghanistan, Lynsey (Lawrence) suffered a traumatic brain injury when a vehicle was destroyed by a roadside bomb. Struggling to recover from her physical injuries back at home in New Orleans, Lynsey is also at odds with the mental aftershocks of her experience.

As she tries to find solace and determine where she belongs, Lynsey forges a friendship with James, a mechanic played by Brian Tyree Henry, in the movie from director Lila Neugebauer. Lawrence also produced Causeway.

At the Toronto International Film Festival last month, Lawrence explained her connection to the story.

"I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose," she said onstage at the premiere, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated."

Lawrence elaborated on why she was drawn to the script in her recent interview with Vogue.

"I don't really know why I'm making a movie or why I'm drawn to make a movie until it's in retrospect," she said.

The movie is the first from her production company Excellent Cadaver, and was primarily shot before the pandemic in 2019, and then finished two years later in late 2021, according to Vogue.

"Her untenable home, her inability to commit to one thing or another because of these internal injuries that are completely invisible but huge — I think I connected with that at that specific time in my life," Lawrence said. "So much was going on with me at that time that I didn't realize. Until I was back, pregnant, married, making it. And I was just like, 'Oh, this is a woman who is scared to commit.' "

Causeway debuts in select theaters and on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.