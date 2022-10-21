Jennifer Lawrence is glowing on the set of her upcoming film.

On Thursday, the Hunger Games star was spotted filming scenes for her comedy No Hard Feelings in Long Island, New York, alongside costar Andrew Barth Feldman.

Lawrence, 32, wore a pink thigh-length dress with matching necklaces and silver heels as she and Feldman, who wore yellow shorts, matching sneakers, a white tee shirt and navy blue backpack, filmed a scene in which they appeared to exit from an animal rescue facility.

The actress was cast in No Hard Feelings, co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky (2019's Good Boys) in Oct. 2021, according to Deadline. In July, the outlet wrote that distributor Sony describes the project as an "R-rated comedy with a heart," and noted that Lawrence is also working as a producer on the film.

Other stars included in the film's cast include Matthew Broderick, Broadway star Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales (2019's Stuber) Scott MacArthur (Halloween Kills) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, according to Deadline.

No Hard Feelings follows Lawrence as a "ne-er-do-well who is hired by a rich couple (Broderick and Benanti) to befriend their socially awkward kid," who is portrayed by Feldman, the outlet reported in September.

At the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September, Lawrence was asked by reporters to share any advice she has for the cast of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, set to release in 2023.

"Oh, and the prequel? You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything."

Lawrence was in Toronto for the world premiere of her movie Causeway.

In Causeway, which also stars Brian Tyree Henry and is directed by Lila Neugebauer, Lawrence plays a soldier struggling to adjust back to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

No Hard Feelings is expected to release June 16, 2023, according to Deadline.