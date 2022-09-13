Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Advice for 'Hunger Games' Prequel Cast: 'Just Have Fun'

Jennifer Lawrence gave a few tips to the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on how to survive the cinematic Hunger Games

By
Published on September 13, 2022 09:28 AM
Jennifer Lawrence The Hunger Games
Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games franchise. Photo: Murray Close/Color Force/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence may not be reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but she has advice for the stars of the upcoming film.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 32-year-old actress was asked by reporters to share her recommendations for the cast, and replied, "Oh, and the prequel? You guys are going to have the best time. Just have fun — don't worry about anything."

In August, Lionsgate shared the first photo of stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in the upcoming prequel film that is arriving in theaters November 2023.

Based on Suzanne Collins' 2020 novel, the adaptation follows a young Coriolanus Snow (played in the previous films by Donald Sutherland) before he became president of Panem.

Set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games, Songbirds and Snakes sees 18-year-old Snow, played by Blyth as "a young man finding his way in the world, but he also makes choices that presage the man he is becoming," producer Nina Jacobson told Vanity Fair at the time.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Murray Close

In the film, Snow meets Lucy Gray Baird, played by West Side Story's Zegler, and they experience a "very intimate love story." Director Francis Lawrence told Vanity Fair, "It's this kind of love story set in a different kind of a world in a different time."

A tribute from District 12 like Katniss Everdeen — in the original franchise — Lucy Gray is from a group known for their close-knit, musical culture and is a musician, performer and "charmer." Lawrence added, "This is not with judgment, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss."

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Causeway" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Lucy Gray and Snow's relationship begins in the arena, but quickly grows beyond the game. "Snow has never met a girl like this before," Lawrence told the outlet.

"He is a shape-shifter who craves control, but is drawn to a woman who threatens everything he thought he wanted," the director added. "As much as we may hate [Snow] in the later movies, to see that he is a real human being … there is something really satisfying about that."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

