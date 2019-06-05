Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Fiancé Cooke Maroney for the First Time: He's ‘the Best Person’

For Jennifer Lawrence, getting engaged to fiancé Cooke Maroney was an obvious choice.

The 28-year-old X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress opened up for the first time about her husband-to-be this week, explaining why Maroney is “the one.”

“Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight of her fiancé on Tuesday at the film’s premiere. “It was a very, very easy decision.”

The two got engaged back in February when Lawrence was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring during a night out in New York City. Lawrence and Maroney, a 34-year-old art gallery director, have been dating since last June.

“He’s a great guy,” a source close to Lawrence told PEOPLE in February. “He’s smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did.”

“He’s definitely the coolest guy she’s dated. [He’s] not affected by Hollywood.”

Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of Dark Phoenix that the film will likely be her last movie for the franchise, having played the character Mystique since X-Men: First Class back in 2011.

“[Sophie Turner] absolutely did [give Mystique a good ending],” she shared. “That’s not a lie. That’s true. She really did.”

As an X-Men character, the all-blue colored Mystique involves a ton of time in the makeup chair, something Lawrence said she is happy to put behind her.

“I don’t even think I’ll do aging makeup ever — just nothing. Stop painting my face, except for this,” she told the outlet on Tuesday. “I was blown away, really. They did not hold back with the ending of this movie, and it was quite emotional.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is the 12th film in the X-Men franchise, and hits theaters on Friday.