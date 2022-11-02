Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Adele Advised Her Against Making 'Passengers' : 'I Should Have Listened'

Jennifer Lawrence is wishing she followed advice her friend Adele once gave her.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 32-year-old Causeway actress discussed her post-Hunger Games career, in which some of the movies she did soon after weren't as well-received.

"I was like, 'Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here,' " Lawrence said of her fans. " 'Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?' "

Citing 2016's Passengers as one of the movies that made her feel that way, the Oscar winner revealed that her friend Adele actually "told her not to do" the sci-fi romantic drama, which she starred in alongside Chris Pratt.

"She was like, 'I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies,' " Lawrence recalled to the outlet. "I should have listened to her."

After Passengers, Lawrence made a few more films that weren't as well-reviewed as some of her previous projects, like Mother! (2017), Red Sparrow (2018) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

She made her return to acting in last year's Don't Look Up, which was nominated for four Academy Awards, and will next appear as a struggling military veteran in Causeway, out Friday on Apple TV+. Aside from her role as Lynsey, she also serves as a producer on the drama.

Around the time of Passengers, "Everything was like a rebound effect," Lawrence told the Times. "I was reacting, rather than just acting."

"I felt like more of a celebrity than an actor, cut off from my creativity, my imagination," she added.

Lawrence's interview with the Times comes about a year after she spoke to Vanity Fair for the magazine's December 2021 issue about taking a break from life in the public eye.

"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have," she explained at the time. "I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right."

"If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?' " the actress continued, before noting, "… I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life."

"Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence," Lawrence added. "So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."