Jennifer Lawrence Says Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet 'Drove Me Crazy' Filming Car Scene

"It was the most annoying day of my life, I'll tell you that," Jennifer Lawrence said about doing a Don't Look Up car scene with costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence found herself in "misery" filming a scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

The trio star in Don't Look Up, and in one scene they ride in a car together. Lawrence, 31, explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night why she found that day on set with costars DiCaprio, 47, and Chalamet, 25, so "annoying."

"It was the most annoying day of my life, I'll tell you that. They drove me crazy that day. I don't know what it was," she recalled of the production, which filmed during the pandemic. "Timothée was just excited to be out of the house, I think it was his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just like, 'You know, this song is about blah, blah, blah.' "

She added, "I don't know. I just remember being in absolute misery that day. But they're very nice."

"It was hell," Lawrence, who is pregnant with her first baby, said with a laugh. "Well, Timothée, I was so excited, he's such a talented actor. But in a two-shot, you know, I'm 31 and, I mean I wasn't this fat but I'm fatter than Timothée Chalamet. That was harrowing. It's harrowing to see yourself.... Just us in those two-shots, it's like, 'Who's that? Your coach?' "

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio play astronomers trying to alert the people of Earth that a deadly comet is headed toward the planet. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and more.

Lawrence joked on Colbert that she "of course" got starstruck on set and she "felt like garbage" being among the other A-listers. "I was like, 'Don't worry about it, you don't have to talk to me!' But yeah, that was amazing."