Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Being 'Excited and Nervous' to Meet Ariana Grande on Set of Don't Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence is an Arianator!

The Oscar winner shared her love for her Don't Look Up costar Ariana Grande in an interview with Variety ahead of the Netflix film's release, telling the outlet that she "went full radio contest winner" upon meeting the "Thank U Next" singer.

"She can't make bad music. I've since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner," the Silver Linings Playbook actress, 31, said. "I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down. I've just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, 'Do you live here?' "

Grande, 28, has a small role in Don't Look Up and also recorded an original song with costar Kid Cudi for the movie titled "Just Look Up."

Lawrence also recently gushed over Hill's role in the movie, telling Vanity Fair that he improvised several lines that made it into the final cut.

"He is the worst," Lawrence said of Hill's character, adding that it was "really hard filming with Jonah and just not ruining take after take laughing."

"We one time dedicated an entire day to him just improving insults at me. It was amazing. He and Meryl are the only ones who should do that kind of improv," she said, adding, "He's a comedic master. We all did some stuff, but not as well as Jonah."