Jennifer Lawrence Is All Smiles with New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney: They're 'Very Comfortable'

Jennifer Lawrence can’t stop smiling with her new man.

The actress was seen on a stroll in New York City on Tuesday after grabbing drinks with new boyfriend Cooke Maroney. The 27-year-old Oscar winner stayed cool as she matched Maroney, 33, in a simple white shirt paired with a polka-dotted black skirt. A source tells PEOPLE the two have been together since late May.

“They looked very comfortable,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends.”

The source adds that the two have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” on their stroll.

The Image Direct

A second source confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Lawrence and Maroney were a couple after being spotted around the city “several times” in the last few weeks.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients like Lena Dunham’s artist father Carroll. The 33-year-old is reportedly a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is home to a number of prominent artists, and has featured work by the critically renowned father of the Girls star.

The relationship comes a few months after her November 2017 breakup from mother! director Darren Aronofsky. Lawrence and the filmmaker dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016 once filming on the thriller had ended.

After admitting she still loves Aronofsky back in February, Lawrence explained on WTF with Marc Maron that she’s on good terms with all her former beaus.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”