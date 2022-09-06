Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Worked So Hard' to 'Forgive' Her Dad for Differing Political Views

Jennifer Lawrence finds it difficult to set aside political differences.

The 32-year-old Hunger Games alum got candid to Vogue about tensions among her family that sparked during the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Lawrence explained she has worked to mend her relationship with her dad and other members of her family in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in the years since the controversial election.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said. "I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f--- with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

The Oscar winner, who shares a baby son with husband Cooke Maroney, added, "It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, 'Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise.' "

"I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families," said Lawrence. "How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

Lawrence said she still occasionally brings up political topics with her family: "I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don't respond. And then I'll feel bad and send a picture of the baby."

Back in October 2020, Lawrence said on Dear Media's Absolutely Not podcast that she "grew up Republican" but "changed everything" when "Donald Trump got elected."

She recalled how her upbringing allowed her to "see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies" as well as realize "the social issues weren't in line with [her] views." As Lawrence grew older, however, she said she "changed [her] politics based on the things [she] learned."