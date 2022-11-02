Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Exited Elizabeth Holmes Movie: Amanda Seyfried 'Was Terrific'

Jennifer Lawrence says she's no longer playing Elizabeth Holmes after Amanda Seyfried knocked it out of the park.

The Oscar winner, 32, was cast as the disgraced Theranos entrepreneur in a film to be directed by her Don't Look Up director Adam McKay, titled Bad Blood. However, in a new interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she isn't moving forward with the project and called Seyfried's Emmy-winning work "terrific" on the Hulu limited series The Dropout.

Reporter Kyle Buchanan tweeted that Lawrence told him that after watching The Dropout, "I thought she was terrific. I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it."

Buchanan added that Lawrence arrived for the interview in a black turtleneck, much like the ones the real-life Holmes was known to wear often. The Causeway actress told him, "I tried on a hundred outfits for this and ended up just looking like Steve Jobs. Or Amanda Seyfried."

A spokesperson for Apple Original Films, which is behind Bad Blood, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Elizabeth Holmes. David Orrell/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

McKay told Insider in January that Lawrence was working on nailing down Holmes' recognizable speaking patterns for the movie, an adaptation of Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley by journalist John Carreyrou.

"You know, I haven't made her do it for me yet. She said she's been working on it," McKay told the outlet of Lawrence's vocal work at the time. "She's about to have a baby so I'm not going to bug her right now but she's born to play that role."

"With the voice, she said she's feeling it," he added. "She's excited."

Seyfried, 36, won outstanding leading actress in a limited series or movie at the Emmys in September. Also nominated in the category were Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Margaret Qualley (Maid).

The Mean Girls actress said in her acceptance speech, "It was really hard but it was the best time of my life."