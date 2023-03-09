Jennifer Lawrence Plays Woman Hired to Date a Shy 19-Year-Old in Raunchy 'No Hard Feelings' Trailer

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Jennifer Lawrence's next role is as a woman desperate to save her childhood home — so much so that she agrees to date a shy 19-year-old for a price.

On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment debuted the raunchy new trailer for the comedy No Hard Feelings, which stars Lawrence, 32, as a struggling Uber driver who accepts an online request from two parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) to date their son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman).

The trailer shows Maddie (Lawrence) accept the parents' offer in exchange for a car to keep her Uber employment going and an opportunity to prevent her from losing her childhood home after her mother's death.

Dating Percy proves to be something of a challenge for Maddie, though — the trailer shows Percy initially perceives Maddie's efforts as a kidnapping attempt and struggles to catch on to an invitation to go skinny-dipping as she tries to get to know him.

Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, though, Maddie appears to help Percy gain more confidence as she confesses to friends that the younger man is "actually really sweet" and offers Percy advice about adulthood.

The trailer teases a hilarious sequence during which Percy drinks too much wine at a party while trying to assert himself as an adult, leading him to accidentally punch Maddie in the neck during an argument with an older adult.

"On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to 'date' their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college," reads an official synopsis for the film. "To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing."

Macall Polay

Causeway actress Lawrence was previously spotted in October filming scenes for the upcoming movie with Feldman on Long Island, New York. Aside from Lawrence, Feldman, Broderick and Benanti, the film also stars Natalie Morales (2019's Stuber) as a friend of Maddie's.

The upcoming movie is directed by filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky, who co-wrote the script with John Phillips. The pair previously collaborated on the 2019 middle-school comedy Good Boys, which Stupnitsky directed and Phillips produced.

No Hard Feelings is in theaters June 23.