Jennifer Lawrence and New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Walk Arm-in-Arm in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence and new boyfriend Cooke Maroney are taking a bite of the Big Apple this summer.

The couple, who a PEOPLE source says have been together since late May, were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday. Before Lawrence hailed a taxi, the duo stopped for a kiss.

The Oscar winner, 27, went with a casual look for the outing, wearing a flowing white long-sleeve shirt and fitted blue jeans, which she accessorized with black heels, a red purse and a black fedora.

Maroney, 33, wore a long-sleeve blue shirt with a collar, purple pants and green Adidas trainers.

Lawrence and Maroney were last seen out and about in N.Y.C. in early June after grabbing drinks.

“They looked very comfortable,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends.”

The source added that the two have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” on their stroll.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients like Lena Dunham’s artist father Carroll. He is reportedly a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is home to a number of prominent artists, and has featured work by the critically renowned father of the Girls star.

Maroney and Lawrence’s relationship comes a few months after her November 2017 breakup from mother! director Darren Aronofsky. Lawrence and the filmmaker dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016 once filming on the thriller had ended.

After admitting she still loves Aronofsky back in February, Lawrence explained on WTF with Marc Maron that she’s on good terms with all her former beaus.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”