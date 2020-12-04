Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are staring in Adam McKay's next movie alongside Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Almost Unrecognizable on Set of Don't Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are adopting new looks for their upcoming film Don't Look Up.

The two Oscar winners were photographed on the set of the Adam McKay movie on Tuesday in Boston, Massachusetts. The actors were standing on a train platform while on location and carrying luggage.

DiCaprio, 46, sported tousled hair and a scruffy beard while wearing a plaid shirt, a green coat and jeans. Lawrence, 30, also sported a major hair change, debuting red hair with clipped bangs while wearing a green bomber jacket, a mustard-colored sweater and jeans.

The film — which McKay (The Big Short) also wrote — follows two astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence | Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty

Lawrence was confirmed to star in the movie in February, while DiCaprio's casting was revealed in October.

The Netflix movie is also set to star Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan and Tomer Sisley.

"The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic," the streaming site tweeted.

McKay, 52, previously directed Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The writer/director is also behind more dramatic fare including 2018’s Vice and 2015’s The Big Short, for which he won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2016.