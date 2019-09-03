Jennifer Lawrence Spends Labor Day With Fiancé Cooke Maroney at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are spending more holidays together ahead of their wedding.

The engaged couple was spotted walking around New York City hand-in-hand while dressed for the rainy and cool weather. The two also stopped by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday to ring in Labor Day.

Maroney, 34, and Lawrence, 29, got engaged in February, when the actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring during a night out in New York City. The couple has been linked since last June, and has been spotted out on numerous dates in the last year.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Calls Fiancé Cooke Maroney ‘The Greatest Human Being I’ve Ever Met’

Earlier this summer Lawrence appeared on former E! News reporter Catt Sadler‘s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler, where she shared new details about her ultra-private relationship with Maroney and her wedding planning process.

“He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” Lawrence gushed of Maroney, a 34-year-old art gallery director. “He really is, and he gets better.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney SplashNews.com

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she continued jokingly. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”

RELATED: Catt Sadler Says Jennifer Lawrence Was One of Her Biggest Supporters After She Left E! News

Earlier this summer, Lawrence called Maroney “the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life” while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Dark Phoenix.

Asked how she knew her fiancé was “the one,” Lawrence said “it was a very, very easy decision.”

“He’s a great guy,” a source close to Lawrence told PEOPLE in February. “He’s smart and funny and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did.”

“He’s definitely the coolest guy she’s dated,” the insider added. “[He’s] not affected by Hollywood.”