Jennifer Lawrence Kisses Boyfriend Cooke Maroney After Romantic European Vacation

Things are heating up for Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Cooke Maroney!

The Oscar-winning actress, 28, was photographed kissing Maroney, 34, outside of the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Thursday.

The Lawrence kept things casual as she wore a black jacket, cropped jeans, a white T-shirt and black flip-flops as she kissed the art gallery director.

The sweet moment between the two comes after they spent time together on a romantic European vacation. They were spotted in Paris earlier this month.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the two “seemed happy, occasionally holding hands” while in the French capital.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney share a kiss outside of JFK Airport in New York City The Image Direct

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Is All Smiles with New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney: They’re ‘Very Comfortable’

The lovebirds later visited Rome where they were photographed holding hands after her 28th birthday.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June the mother! actress was dating Maroney. The pair hasn’t shied away from going on dates in public together. In late June, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

Lawrence couldn’t contain her joy as she shared a grin with Maroney while the two enjoyed their date. Before their evening was over, the pair were seen sharing a kiss at their sidewalk table.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence holding hands in Rome MEGA

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Holidays in Rome with Boyfriend Cooke Maroney After Her 28th Birthday

A source told PEOPLE at the time the two “looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source said, adding the two have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together.

She began dating Maroney after splitting from her mother! director Darren Aronofsky. The two dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016 before breaking up in November 2017.