Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore Have a Hunger Games Reunion at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore had a Hunger Games reunion at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night.

The two were photographed greeting each other with a kiss on the cheek and a hug as they prepared for the fashion show to begin.

Lawrence, 29, wore a black floor-length skirt, a black crop top, a black leather jacket, a gold layered necklace and a pearl necklace.

Moore, 58, opted for a rust-colored floor-length dress, which she paired with black open-toed booties and a black purse.

The two Oscar-winning actresses starred together in the Hunger Games franchise alongside Woody Harrelson, Donald Sutherland, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Elizabeth Banks.

Image zoom Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris

Moore and Lawrence sat next to each other for the show, joining actress Isabelle Huppert, who was also photographed.

Lawrence’s outing comes just a week after she was photographed outside of a New York City marriage bureau with fiancé Cooke Maroney.

Afterward, the actress and the art dealer, 34, had a romantic dinner at NYC hotspot Cookshop where they enjoyed oysters and a bottle of wine, a source told PEOPLE.

Lawrence’s rep has not commented about the outing.

The two, who have been linked since June 2018, were also joined by two security guards, a photographer and a friend, according to Page Six.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged in February. Page Six TV first reported the news after Lawrence was seen wearing a “massive ring” during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid, but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”