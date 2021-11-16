Jennifer Lawrence Says Don't Look Up Costar Jonah Hill Improvised 'Amazing' Insults at Her

"We all did some stuff, but not as well as Jonah," Jennifer Lawrence said of the Don't Look Up star-studded cast improvising lines while filming

Jennifer Lawrence loved every minute of Jonah Hill's in-character insults.

Breaking down the latest trailer for Netflix's Don't Look Up on Tuesday, the Oscar winner, 31, told Vanity Fair that Hill, 37, came up with gut-busting lines on the spot. In the film, Hill plays the son and chief of staff to Meryl Streep's U.S. president.

"He is the worst," Lawrence said of his character, adding that it was "really hard filming with Jonah and just not ruining take after take laughing."

"We one time dedicated an entire day to him just improving insults at me. It was amazing. He and Meryl are the only ones who should do that kind of improv," she said, adding, "He's a comedic master. We all did some stuff, but not as well as Jonah."

Lawrence also joked about landing Streep for the movie, saying she "was our last choice," but "unfortunately, so many other actresses passed, and we ended up with Meryl Streep."

Lawrence also spoke about meeting Ariana Grande, who is in the movie. "That was one of the coolest days of my life. I took a picture with her; I looked like a radio-contest winner." The actress added that the singer, 28, "couldn't be nicer" in person.

In a press release, Leonardo DiCaprio opened up about working with Hill again for the movie after starring together in 2013's Wolf of Wall Street.

"I haven't worked with Meryl since I was 18-years-old, and she had this incredible monologue, so to witness her mastery as an actor was a real gift. And then putting her in a room with Jonah Hill, who I've worked with and see as one of the greatest improvisational actors in the world, was inspiring," he said. "They nailed their characters and portrayed them as completely unhinged, undependable leaders, which was a huge motivation for Jen and I for the rest of the film. It was amazing to be reunited with both of them."