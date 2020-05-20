Jennifer Lawrence Jokes About Her Quarantine Drinking Habits with Pal Amy Schumer

The Hunger Games star joined Amy Schumer for the latest episode of her quarantine cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

It's 5 o'clock somewhere!

At least that's what Jennifer Lawrence is telling herself while self-quarantining during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Hunger Games star recently joined pal Amy Schumer, 38, for the latest episode of her quarantine cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, and dished on her quarantine drinking habits.

"We're drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard," Schumer told Lawrence, 29, on the call, before asking, "What kind of wine do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend."

Per Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence told the I Feel Pretty star that she preferred Sauvignon blanc. "I mean, if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts," she joked.

Schumer then recalled that Lawrence was more of a "red wine person," telling viewers that the Oscar-winning actress liked "a nice red wine and earlier in the night."

The comedian then asked Lawrence about her drinking habits during quarantine.

"I'm trying to wait until 6 p.m., so I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5," the Silver Linings Playbook star joked.

Later, Schumer shared Lawrence's roast chicken recipe with shallot fried rice on Instagram, which she cooked on the episode of the show.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Lawrence is currently in talks to star alongside Cate Blanchett in the sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up, according to Variety and Collider.

Don’t Look Up follows two astronomers who discover there’s a deadly meteorite hurtling towards earth and set out on a media tour to warn everyone.

Production on Don’t Look Up was originally scheduled to begin in April and slated for release on Netflix later this year, though filming has been suspended in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.