Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Jokes That She 'Just Had a Ton of Sex' During Hollywood Hiatus

Jennifer Lawrence is back and funny as ever.

The 31-year-old actress — who is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney — made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday and spoke about how she spent her time away from Hollywood.

Colbert, 57, noted that 2018 was the last time the Don't Look Up star made an appearance on the show. At the time, Lawrence talked about wanting a break from acting with Colbert.

Asked Colbert, "What did you do for the last three years?"

"I just had a ton of sex," replied Lawrence, laughing while looking down at her pregnant belly. She assured the laughing audience, "I'm joking."

"Good for you. Good for you," Colbert responded.

In reality, Lawrence said that during her hiatus she "cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic happened, then I cooked and I cleaned a lot."

When asked what she would do if acting was no longer in her future, Lawrence told the talk show host housework would be a big part of the picture.

"I think I would be a really good housekeeper ... I mean I make a mess, but I am really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess," said Lawrence, noting she loves to clean her kitchen while listening to podcasts about murder.

Still, the Oscar winner has learned a lot about herself while stepping back.

"I've always found comfort in a schedule and doing something, you know, and being somewhere. And just kind of the comfort of being, you know, on set where the world is one thing and very organized," she said. "You know, and there is not like people screaming, and I think coming out of Hunger Games and all of that, was nice. I took a break and nobody really cared, and it was quiet and I got to like, I don't know, kind of feel like I could become part of the world again without fanfare, literal fanfare."

Just Sunday, Lawrence returned to the red carpet while attending the premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up in New York City.

Speaking with E!, Lawrence said that she felt "out of body," adding, "I'm, like, not here — if that makes sense. I'm not processing [it]."

DiCaprio and Lawrence star in the dark comedy, directed by Adam McKay, as two astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley also appear in the movie.