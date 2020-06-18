"I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice," Jennifer Lawrence wrote on Twitter

Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter to Advocate Justice for Breonna Taylor: 'I Cannot Be Silent'

Jennifer Lawrence has joined Twitter for the right cause.

The Oscar-winning actress, 29, has gone public on her own verified Twitter account with the handle @JLawrence_RepUs to speak out against racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's killing last month.

In her first tweet, shared on Tuesday, Lawrence retweeted a video from the organization RepresentUs — which the actress is a board member of — featuring actor Omar Epps detailing the high percentage of black men incarcerated in the United States.

Lawrence's second tweet features a personal statement from the actress regarding the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed in her own home by Louisville Metro Police in March.

As Lawrence noted, the officers involved in Taylor's murder have yet to be charged and are still employed by the LMPD.

"As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent," the Kentucky native Lawrence wrote. "I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable."

"Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankinson, the more trust erodes," the actress continued. "I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers, and address the LMPD's insufficient response to Breonna Taylor's murder.

"We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America," Lawrence added. "As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName."

Although Lawrence has never had her own public social media account until now, the Hunger Games star admitted in 2018 that she often checks social media.

“I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak," Lawrence told InStyle at the time.

The actress went on to explain that part of the reason she stays hidden and silent online is because she finds the Internet to be too negative — an energy she doesn’t want to welcome into her life.

“There is always so much backlash,” Lawrence told the outlet. “So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason."

"Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me," she added.

