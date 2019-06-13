Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s Not Nervous for Her Wedding Day: ‘I’m Too Lazy to Be Neurotic’

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t sweating her wedding planning.

The 28-year-old star opened up to friend and former E! News reporter Catt Sadler on this week’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler about organizing her wedding to fiancé Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence revealed she wasn’t nervous about her wedding day — and that she’s already picked out a dress.

“I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got a venue.'”

Though she’s been taking wedding planning in stride, Lawrence said she had one “bridezilla moment” recently, while organizing her bachelorette party.

“I thought I didn’t want to have a bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did,” the actress said. “Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Maroney] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.'”

The Oscar-winning actress also gushed about Maroney, 34, saying, “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better.”

“He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney,” she added.

Maroney and Lawrence got engaged in February when the Dark Phoenix star was spotted wearing an engagement ring during a night out in New York City. The couple has been linked since last June and has been spotted out on numerous dates in the last year.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,'” Lawrence told Sadler. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she continued jokingly. “And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'”

Dark Phoenix is now playing.