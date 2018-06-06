Jennifer Lawrence Is Dating N.Y.C. Art Gallery Director Cooke Maroney: Source

Jennifer Lawrence has a new — artsy — man in her life.

The 27-year-old Oscar winner is dating art gallery director Cooke Maroney, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The two have been spotted out “several times” around New York in the last few weeks.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients like Lena Dunham’s artist father Carroll. The two reportedly met through one of Lawrence’s close friends, according to Page Six, the outlet first to report the news.

The relationship comes a few months after her November 2017 breakup from mother! director Darren Aronofsky. Lawrence and the filmmaker dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016 once filming on the thriller had ended.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Neilson Barnard/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lawrence recently reunited with her ex to present him an award at the BAM Gala in Booklyn last month, where she called him her “very good friend.”

After admitting she still loves Aronofsky in February, Lawrence explained on WTF with Marc Maron that she’s on good terms with all her former beaus.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said. “For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”