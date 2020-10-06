Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney wore matching masks while on a rare outing to lunch in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Wear Matching Masks While Out to Lunch in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are taking in the city sights!

The couple was photographed together while on a walk to lunch in New York City on Monday. The Hunger Games star, 30, wore tuxedo-style pants, a white and black striped blouse which she paired with a brown plaid coat and white sneakers.

Maroney, 36, went for a casual look with dark grey slacks, a black V-neck sweater over a white T-shirt and white and green Nike sneakers.

The husband and wife also wore matching black masks as they walked alongside each other.

The couple keeps a relatively low profile. They were last photographed together in August.

Their latest outing is just two weeks before their first wedding anniversary.

The pair tied the knot on Oct. 19 in Rhode Island last year at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport estate, a mansion in Newport that was designed by American architect Richard Morris Hunt and inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. The estate is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.

The couple was first linked in June 2018 and a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE she and Maroney were engaged the following February.

In June 2019, the Red Sparrow star called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” while speaking on her friend Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler.

"He really is, and he gets better," she said at the time.