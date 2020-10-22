Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Doesn't Mind Her Weekly 'Slumber Parties' with Friends

"He knows the drill," Jennifer Lawrence said of her gallery director husband

Jennifer Lawrence may be a married woman, but that doesn't mean she has given up on ladies' night with her friends.

The Oscar-winning actress, 30, gave fans a rare glimpse into her married life with husband Cooke Maroney on Wednesday's episode of the Dear Media Absolutely Not podcast, revealing the gallery director doesn't mind that she still has "slumber parties, like, once a week" with her gal pals.

"I never know the end of the hangout," Lawrence joked, before sharing that her latest sleepover happened just one night before the interview. "My friend came over and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest."

"He knows the drill," she remarked of Maroney.

"My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young. I was, like, 24 and I was like, 'Well, I understand. It's going to change. You're going to get married.' She was like, 'Oh, it's not,' " Lawrence explained. "And we still, to this day — she's been married for seven years — we love a girly slumber."

The Red Sparrow star went on to say that she even had a "major sleepover" at her bachelorette party.

"But I will say, I regret not planning a big one," Lawrence admitted. "My friend was getting married close to me and I went to her bachelorette and then we ended up — typical Leo — we called it my bachelorette."

"It was the most fun weekend of my entire life," she added. "I don't know how she felt, but I had a blast."

Lawrence married Maroney on Oct. 19, 2019 in Rhode Island. The pair held a wedding reception for 150 guests — including celeb friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

The couple was first linked in June 2018 and a rep for Lawrence confirmed to PEOPLE the star and Maroney were engaged the following February. At the time, Lawrence was seen wearing a "massive ring" during dinner with Maroney at Raoul’s, an upscale French restaurant in New York City.

During her appearance on Absolutely Not, Lawrence said that she and Maroney mostly spend their time at home these days.

"I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who's ever lived," she shared. "Like Cooke's biggest joke with me, he's like, 'Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment babe?' Or like, 'Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today.'"

In June 2019, Lawrence called Maroney "the greatest human being I’ve ever met" while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler.

"He really is, and he gets better," she said.