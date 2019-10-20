All About Jennifer Lawrence's Husband Cooke Maroney — Including His Link to Lena Dunham!

Jennifer Lawrence has tied the knot with New York City gallery director Cooke Maroney.

Their romance has evolved into the first marriage for both since PEOPLE first confirmed in June that the Oscar winner, 29, was dating the art dealer, 34.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and represents clients, including Lena Dunham’s artist father Carroll. The two reportedly met through one of Lawrence’s close friends, according to Page Six TV, the outlet first to report the news.

He is a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House. The gallery is home to a number of prominent artists and has featured work by the critically renowned Carroll Dunham, father of the former Girls star.

Gladstone also plays home to artists such as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor and Matthew Barney, who was previously married to singer Bjork.

Maroney previously worked at the acclaimed Gagosian Gallery, which exhibits famous contemporary art and has locations in numerous cities including Rome, London and Hong Kong.

The curator is often seen at “high-end art openings” around N.Y.C., sources told Page Six TV.

His parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, own a farm in Vermont. Maroney’s father was a private art dealer before turning his focus to farming, according to a Medium profile on the couple.

Lawrence and Maroney’s union comes eight months after a rep for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE that the pair got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating.

Following the engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Maroney “is an ideal mate for Jennifer.”

“They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it,” the source said. “They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.”

Since first being linked in June 2018, the Hunger Games star has kept a tight lip on her relationship with Maroney. However, this past June, the actress gushed about her soon-to-be husband, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”