Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Recalls Altercation After Getting High at Ellen DeGeneres' Party

Jennifer Lawrence has never shied away from talking about her most embarrassing moments, and the revelations only get better.

SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show recently shared a throwback clip from the Red Sparrow actress’ Feb. 28 appearance on the show, showing her talking about getting into a physical altercation at Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party.

“I was done, and I went to go see my ride, and my ride wasn’t ready to leave yet,” Lawrence, 28, began. “So, I smoked a joint with some rappers.”

“Their s— is different,” she added. “So, I entered a different universe.”

Lawrence said she then went to the porta potty to urinate, and that’s when the altercation ensued.

“There was a woman there, and she was like, ‘No, no, no, go on, go ahead!’ I was like, ‘No, you were here first. You go!’ And she was like, ‘Go!'” Lawrence said on Stern’s show. “I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m in the porta [potty], and I was like, ‘She’s gotta poop. This poor woman just gotta poop.’ So I came out, and I made a beeline for her and I went up to her and I was like, ‘Look, you gotta poop.’ And she was like, ‘No, I don’t. I don’t know why you’re saying that. I really don’t.’ She was kind of laughing but was like, ‘No.'”

“All of a sudden, security is grabbing me because what I hadn’t realized is I am grabbing this woman by the shoulders, shaking her, screaming, ‘You have to poop! You have to poop!'” she continued.

Lawrence said the security guard was “laughing so hard” because he heard the whole exchange.

“He’s like, ‘You can’t grab her. But, I agree. She’s gotta poop,'” Lawrence told Stern. “He and I were on the ground laughing. The woman finally just started laughing, and I was like, ‘Just… poop.'”

When Stern asked Lawrence if the woman was also famous, she said no.

“I have to find out who she is,” she said. “I have to apologize.”

And the bright side? “I got McDonald’s on the way back,” Lawrence said.

Stern’s YouTube clip was published on Christmas Eve, the same day she offered holiday joy to a children’s hospital in Kentucky.

The Dark Phoenix actress — who is from Louisville, Kentucky — took pictures with patients and staff at Norton Children’s Hospital, WDRB reported. Lawrence dropped by a cancer unit and intensive care unit.

“A special thank you to Jennifer Lawrence for visiting Norton Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer!” the hospital wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a picture of Lawrence smiling with a group of adults.

Lawrence previously made stops at the hospital during the holiday season in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Last year, the hospital noted on Instagram that the visit “has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas.”