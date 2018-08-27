Jennifer Lawrence Holds Hands with Boyfriend Cooke Maroney in NYC After Romantic Europe Vacation

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney appear to be going strong!

The Oscar winner, 28, and art dealer, 33, were spotted holding hands on a late summer date in New York City on Sunday night.

The Red Sparrow actress went casual for the outing, covering her hair with a newsboy cap and wearing a black jacket over a white t-shirt. Maroney did the same, sporting a white Pretty Woman-themed sweatshirt and khaki pants.

The couple have been showing a lot of PDA in recent weeks.

Last Thursday, the actress was photographed kissing Maroney outside of John F. Kennedy International Airport. And while visiting Paris and Rome earlier this month, the lovebirds were seen holding hands.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in June the mother! actress was dating the New York City art gallery director. The pair hasn’t shied away from going on dates in public together. In late June, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in New York City.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the two “looked very comfortable.”

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source said, adding the two have “great chemistry” and were “holding hands and laughing” while spending time together.

Maroney works in the New York art scene and reps clients such as Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll. He is a director at Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location in the famed Edward Durell Stone House.

Lawrence began dating Maroney after splitting from her mother! director Darren Aronofsky. The two dated for just over a year after first getting together in September 2016 before breaking up in November 2017.