Jennifer Lawrence on Planned Parenthood: 'I Wouldn't Have Been Able to Get Birth Control' Without It

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out once again – this time in support of Planned Parenthood.

In her cover interview for Glamour‘s February issue, out Jan. 12, Lawrence says the tragic November shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic was “so awful.”

“It isn’t an attack on abortions; it’s an attack on women,” she says. “Because Planned Parenthood is so much more [than abortion].”

The Joy star tells Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive that because of her mother’s religious beliefs, she was only able to get contraception through the non-profit. (“My mom was really religious with me when I was young. She’s not so much anymore,” she explained.)

Jennifer Lawrence Patrick Demarchelier

“I wouldn’t have been able to get condoms and birth control and all these things I needed as a normal teenager who was growing up in a Jesus house,” she says, adding, “And now I am a successful woman who has not had a pregnancy.”

VIDEO: What Did Jennifer Lawrence Send Amy Schumer After She Won Her First Emmy?

She concludes, “But seriously. What harm comes from supplying people with birth control, condoms, Pap smears, and cancer screenings?”

Lawrence also tells the magazine that she keeps “going back and forth on being opinionated.”

Jennifer Lawrence Patrick Demarchelier

“I completely agree when there are actors who say, ‘Actors should stay out of politics. We’re not politicians,’ ” she explains. “[And] my business is based on everybody buying tickets and seeing my movie … It’s not smart, businesswise, to be opinionated. But then what’s the point in having a voice at all if I’m not going to use it for what I truly believe in?”

The Kentucky native also once again addressed the gender wage gap, after writing an impassioned essay about sexism in Hollywood last October.

“The women’s pay gap is a real thing that a lot of people don’t know about,” Lawrence says. “It hasn’t been in our consciousness; it wasn’t in mine.”