Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's Had Recurring Nightmares About Fox News' Tucker Carlson

Back in 2017, Tucker Carlson called Jennifer Lawrence "out of touch" on his Fox News show while taking her climate change comments out of context

Published on September 6, 2022 11:12 AM
Jennifer Lawrence, Tucker Carlson
Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Politics keep Jennifer Lawrence up at night.

The Oscar winner discussed her political views and activism in a new cover story for Vogue's October issue. While explaining how the 2016 election caused tension among her Kentucky family, Lawrence, 32, also told the magazine she's had recurring nightmares about controversial Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, per Vogue.

Now, she said, "I can't f--- with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

Speaking of former President Donald Trump's win over Democrat Hillary Clinton, Lawrence said, "It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, 'Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise.' "

VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of Vogue. Tina Barney/Vogue

"I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?" the Causeway actress added.

Back in September 2017, Carlson, 53, criticized Lawrence in a segment on his show over her comments about climate change. He said on air at the time, "Why is it as people get richer and more famous, sometimes they get sillier and more out of touch?" and joked she suffered from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Shortly after far-right outlets misrepresented her comments, Lawrence spoke out on social media to clarify "my remarks were taken grossly out of context."

"Obviously I never claimed that President Trump was responsible for these tragic hurricanes," she wrote at the time. "That is a silly and preposterous headline that is unfortunate, because it detracts from the millions of lives that are being impacted by these devastating storms and the recent earthquake. What is really important is focusing on the ways we can help. My heart is with everyone affected and the brave first responders who are working to keep us all safe."

